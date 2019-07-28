U.S. Congress speaker Pelosi arrives in Ghana for visit

The speaker of United States congress, Nancy Pelosi on Sunday arrived in Ghana’s capital Accra for a visit.

She is leading a delegation of American lawmakers to Ghana.

The team will hold a high level discussion with the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo and other government officials.

The delegation has already visited the U.S. Army African Headquarters in Italy as part of this trip.

Today, our distinguished delegation met with top officials at the @USArmyAfrica HQ. We thank our men and women in uniform for their service to our nation and commit to the pursuit of freedom across the world. pic.twitter.com/s3KpOUQpLv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

While in Ghana Nancy Pelosi will lead the congressional delegation to the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles and the “Door of No Return” to participate in the Year of Return activities.

The Year of Return activity is offering Africans in the Diaspora the chance to return to the continent and reconnect, 400 years after the first set of slaves left the shores of Africa to the USA.

Pelosi will also address Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, becoming the first US speaker to do so.

She said “It is a special honor to be the first U.S. Speaker of the House to address the illustrious Parliament of Ghana, as we build on the partnership between our nations.”

Source: Africafeeds.com