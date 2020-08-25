True Lion King Safaris’ experienced team specialises in customised, well-paced itineraries, combining attractive destinations, exhilarating safari adventure options and unique accommodations to create a tailor made holiday itinerary which suits your lifestyle and your budget. We are passionate about Africa, and believe that our diverse cultures, landscapes and wildlife are our greatest assets. We endeavour to introduce our clients to the natural wonders and beauty of Africa, as well as the more obvious tourist attractions.

Follow and like us: