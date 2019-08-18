The Nigerian PhD student that developed an anti-TB drug

A Nigerian woman pursuing her PhD in the Department of Chemistry, University of Ilorin has been recognized for her invention.

Mrs. Misitura Lawal-Arowona last week emerged third in an International Conclave holding event in Chennai, India.

Lawal-Arowona developed an anti-tuberculosis metal drug that is potentially potent in the treatment of tuberculosis (TB).

Tuberculosis also called TB is an infectious disease that usually attacks the lungs.

Nigeria is among the 14 high burden countries for TB, TB/HIV and multi-drug resistant TB.

The metal attached anti-TB drug developed by the Nigerian student has reportedly improved the efficiency of the anti-TB drugs compared to normal drugs that are consumed globally.

Lawal-Arowona is a lecturer at the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

She is undertaking her Doctoral Degree Programme at the University of Ilorin under the supervision of Prof. Joshua Obaleye, a former Dean, Faculty of Science.

Mrs. Lawal-Arowona participated with 21 others in the competition, according to Royal News.

The First Conclave of DBT-TWAS Fellows with the theme: “Achievement of Capacity Building in Developing Nations” was organised by the Department of Biotechnology, India in Chennai, from 8th to 9th August, 2019.

