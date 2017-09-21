SWAZILAND: Ngwenya Glass Celebrates 30 Years

It has been 30 years since the Prettejohn family came to Swaziland to resusitate the then defunct Ngwenya Glass Factory. Today Ngwenya Gass is still run by the Prettejohn family, employs over 70 people and supplies customers with its creations worldwide.

For Ngwenya Glass ‘green’ is a way of life. Environmental considerations are integral to its production values. All products are made from 100% recycled glass, old engine and KFC oil is purchased, purified and used to fuel the furnace, effectively disposing of used oil. Old newspaper is used for packaging and rainwater catchments are used within the production. Ngwenya also donate a percentage of worldwide sales to wildlife conservation in the Mkhaya Game Reserve, as well as supporting numerous orphanages and charities in Swaziland and South Africa.

The factory remains a popular local and tourist attraction as you can watch the art of glassblowing from the overhead balcony above the roaring furnace, and then proceed to the gift shop to purchase a work of art that has passed through 11 sets of skilled hands belonging to craftsmen and quality control.