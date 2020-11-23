Stealing from Black Face, Broke people dating, Eating roasted yam | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Blackface laptop no get password, Na every time dem Dey steal him song — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) November 23, 2020

Because, what is all these?

2.

If you know say you dun steal blackface song before, better confess now o — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) November 23, 2020

Lol… E get why…

3.

Breaking News: Court orders Senator Ndume remanded in prison for failing to produce Maina. Moi: This is actually, the punishment he got for speaking against Buhari’s amnesty for Boko Haram. — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) November 23, 2020

Wahala for who speak against Bubu o

4.

How do you people eat roasted yam ? Is boiled yam not dry enough ? Food not BDSM fgs 😪 — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) November 23, 2020

Lol…

5.

Accurate!

6.

NO BE TO DEY CARRY SHOULDER UP, WEAR BIG CLOTH,SPEAK BIG, BIG GRAMMAR.

THE QUESTION IS “DO YOU HAVE ONIONS”? — zeelux (@CallMe_Zeelux) November 23, 2020

Lol…

7.

It’s the honesty for us!

8.

A new relationship will make you feel like you’re getting married next month. 😂💔 — Bossmann (@RealBossmann) November 23, 2020

In SpongeBob’s voice: One month later!

9.

You just need that one heartbreak to have sense in this life 😅 — Osas BigEngine🔌 (@Osas_BigEngine) November 23, 2020

The ultimate reset…

10.

Broke people 🤝 unnecessary anger — 💞 Queen Of Hearts 💞 (@aphrodeetees) November 23, 2020

Where’s the lie?

