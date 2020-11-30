Somalia recalls ambassador to Kenya, expels Kenyan envoy

– Advertisement –





The Somalia government has recalled its ambassador to Kenya, Mohamud Ahmed Nur Tarzan over alleged political interference.

Somalia has also asked the Kenyan ambassador to Somalia, Lucas Tumbo, to leave the country “for consultations”.

In a statement, Somalia accused Kenya of pressuring Jubbaland federal state to reject an electoral agreement reached for elections scheduled for next month.

“The government took this decision while preserving its national sovereignty after it appeared that Kenya was deliberately interfering in the affairs of Somalia, particularly Jubbaland,” Mohamed Ali Nur, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in the statement.

Somalia said the actions of Kenya has the potential to be a hindrance to the stability, security and development of the entire region.

Kenya backs the administration of Ahmed Mohamed Islam better known as “Madobe” in Jubbaland, because of its own security and regional interests.

Kenyan and Ethiopian troops have been deployed in Jubbaland to create a buffer as a buffer zone against militant group al-Shabab.

