Singer Becca Is Going To Die Of A Heart-Attack In 2020–Ghanaian Prophet

The founder and leader of the Shiloh Embassy, Bishop Steven Powell has delivered what appears as a doom prophecy on the life of one of Ghana’s leading female singers in the music industry.

Bishop Steven Powell

Bishop Steven Powell has revealed that singer Becca is going to die in 2020 due to heart failure.

He made this nerve-racking revelation in an

interview he had with One Ghana TV.

According to Bishop Powell, this prophecy will become a reality if Becca fails to pray hard.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky Finally Opens Up On Cutting Off His Manhood Rumors

Giving clues to who was going to die out of a heart attack, he did not mention specific names, but with the clue he gave in the interview, it was clear he was referring to the ‘Daa ke daa’ singer.

He said the name of the artist starts with ‘B’ and ends with ‘a’. He added that this artist was a former product of TV3’s Mentor music reality show.

READ ALSO: ‘I Sell Shameless Drugs – Nigerian Crossdresser Bobrisky Reveals

Watch the video below;