“Sco Pa Tu Manaa”, the viral meme everywhere

Its now every where on social media. The term “Sco Pa Tu Manaa” is now the widely used meme on Twitter and has different meanings.

But it was made very popular after a Ghanaian musician called Kawoula Biov released a song.

“Sco Pa Tu Manaa” then gain popularity after another musician Patapaa used the term in his rap in the song Daavi Neba, in April this year.

Patapaa whose real name is Justice Amoah is now a popular Ghanaian musician and raps in terms some don’t really understand.

The term really doesn’t mean anything that’s why people who use it on social media use it to seek opinions of others.

At first people on Twitter, add the meme to their post implying “What is your opinion on this?”.

Now the term refers to many things: “Where is that?”, “What’s on your mind?”, “What exactly is happening?” and “What do you think about this?”.

Sco Pa Tu Manaa is now viral and seems to have come to stay.

Source: Africafeeds.com