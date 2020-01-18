Protests against Khalifa Haftar held in Tripoli

Hundreds protest in Tripoli on Friday against General Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan Arab Armed Forces and his supporters.

Protesters gathered at Tripoli’s Martyr’s square in the centre of the Libyan capital.

They are against an impending meeting on Libyan in Berlin Sunday.

Our opinion regarding the Berlin meeting is that we reject it.

“Our opinion regarding the Berlin meeting is that we reject it, but since our government has decided that it will go, I would like to tell it to put in its perspective the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices of young, wounded and displaced people, and to not let us down and be as bad as the situation”, a Tripoli resident, Dalila Franco said.

For Salah Belhaj “After nine months they say that there will be a meeting in Berlin. We now have the power and became able to return him (Hiftar) back from where he came, and I myself will not agree with any meeting nor will I be accepting any dictators. We are a free people, a decent people, and a people that have suffered, and we have the men and the capacity to return him from where he came.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host world powers for the summit to discuss efforts at restoring peace in the North African nation.

Mass protests also took place in the same day in the city of Benghazi to support the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.

AP