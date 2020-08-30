You are here

Parrot Safaris

Parrot safaris, we are a registered tour company by the ministry of tourism based in the heart of Nairobi Kenya. We operate in Kenya and Tanzania and with our experienced staff and a long term creditable experience in the industry, we are able to meet the client’s wants and offer world class services. We provide satisfying travel services for inbound tours. Our services include a collection of flexible safaris including; short safaris, lodge safaris, camping safaris, luxury camping and mountain climbing.

