Olamide Signs Mega Partnership Deal With Top U.S Record Label

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Olamide Adedeji, professionally known as Olamide a.k.a Baddo, has attained a massive boost in his music career and that of his co-signed artistes.

The rapper who was heavily written of by Nigerians for recording songs in only Yoruba, his native language has secured a mega deal with a top recording label in the United States, Empire Record Label. The deal is said to be worth millions of dollars.

Baddo took to social media to announce his new deal with the music company. On his twitter handle, he said:

Happy to announce that YBNL and Empire got a joint venture deal. Myself and Fireboy with any other act i sign next ready to shake the world. 🌎 — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) February 18, 2020

Olamide and the YBNL crew are now ready to shake the world with good tunes.