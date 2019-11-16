‘Nobody Chop Life Pass Bubu’ – Wizkid Hails Buhari As He Arrives Nigeria

Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid or Starboy has taken a quick swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidency took to Twitter on Saturday to inform the Nigerians that the President is back in the country after his two-week private trip to the United Kingdom.

Reacting to the tweet, the ‘Joro’ singer said in pidgin English, “Nobody chop life pass bubu’, which literally means the president(Bubu as Nigerians like to call him) is having the time of his life.

