Nigeria’s fast rising Afro-pop star

She is defying what dress code means and is causing a stir in the music scene. Teniola Apata, is for many, the rising star of Nigerian music.

At 26 years, the young talent who is fast becoming an Afro-pop star is not afraid to stand out. And she says her mentality is the key to her success.

“If you don’t have the mentality of success, they’ll put you in a cage and tell you no, that’s how it should be, but I don’t want to be like that, I want to be me, because I can be the best version of myself when I am me’‘, Teni said.

A favourite of many festivals in her country, Teni has established herself due to impressive stage presence and authenticity.

“It’s charming to see artists who can transform themselves on stage and give you as much. You heard them scream when she went on stage”, said Chin Okeke, co-founder of Gidi Fest, where Teni performed.

Teni is gradually becoming a force to reckon with due to her success in the music industry. The afro-pop singer, has an uncompromising and masculine look and hopes to pave the way for other female artists.

Teni, the “Entertainer” as she has been calling herself for some time now is buzzing the Internet.

Her videos reach tens of millions of viewers on youtube and has more than a million followers on Instagram.

The ambitious singer has a goal set high. She hopes to conquer the world stage with her sights set to fill London’s Wembley stadium some day.

Teni’s music career officially kicked off in September 2017 with the release of her single “Fargin”.

