You are here
Africa Featured Nigeria West Africa World 

Nigerians speak out on Twitter via #ThisIsNotMyNigeria

Village Reporter , , , , , ,

Nigerians have been speaking out about their country and what they consider inappropriate happenings as they demand reforms.

On Twitter, many of them have been using the hashtag #ThisIsNotMyNigeria to express their views.

Concerns have been raised on a wide range of issues including governance and national cohesion.

Nigerians using the hashtag are demanding for a change to how issues in Nigeria are handled by the government as well.

The hashtag has been trending at number one the whole of Friday.

#ThisIsNotMyNigeria

Source: Africafeeds.com

Please follow and like us:
error

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.