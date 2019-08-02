Nigerians speak out on Twitter via #ThisIsNotMyNigeria

Nigerians have been speaking out about their country and what they consider inappropriate happenings as they demand reforms.

On Twitter, many of them have been using the hashtag #ThisIsNotMyNigeria to express their views.

Concerns have been raised on a wide range of issues including governance and national cohesion.

Nigerians using the hashtag are demanding for a change to how issues in Nigeria are handled by the government as well.

The hashtag has been trending at number one the whole of Friday.

Please, if you’re among the 5 million people Buhari said he has lifted out of poverty, kindly signify. We want to check something. #ThisIsNotMyNigeria — Henry Shield (@henryshield) August 2, 2019

Welcome to Nigeria,where you work like an elephant and eat like an ant. #ThisIsNotMyNigeria — chome (@chomecheesecake) August 2, 2019

This country is overrated, How can u need National Id Card for International Passport and u also need International Passport for National Id Card 🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷#ThisIsNotMyNigeria — Hadeyemi11 (@Phyta004) August 2, 2019

I dunno what my Nigeria looks like. It’s not like I’ve experienced better. I’m 25 and for most part of that, Nigeria has constantly failed me. However, I know what a functional country should be like and Nigeria is not even close; I reject this Nigeria. #ThisIsNotMyNigeria — Vorkay (@immunocompetent) August 2, 2019

I was 25 years when I apply for National Identity Card @nimc_ng. I’m 31 years now and my card is still not yet out. Kindly retweet or comment if your is not yet out too.#ThisIsNotMyNigeria pic.twitter.com/IUDKS5EwjD — The Patriot™🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@official_edet) August 2, 2019

Can we just for once revolt against the bad leadership of this country physically, rather than just ranting on social media. It will do us good, the world will see our actions and come to our aid. This country is becoming unbearable #ThisIsNotMyNigeria — Sulaimon Adekunle A. (@su_providence) August 2, 2019

Am not proud of this country again. Please I don’t know if there’s anybody here that will sponsor me to travel away from here I will pay back double pic.twitter.com/g3tigmxjXA — Victor Dikachi (@VDikachi) August 2, 2019

