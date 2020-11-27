Nigerians React As Reekado Banks Removes Wizkid From His New Ep

Nigerians have reacted to Wizkid’s exclusion from Reekado Banks‘ newly released EP, ‘Off The Record’. Banks, whose real name is Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, had taken to Twitter on Thursday to share the track list.

He wrote as caption:

“This has been a very very different type of year. Thankful that I am still here and able to put out music. ‘OFF THE RECORD’ EP, OUT MIDNIGHT! Big love to @attifaya, @TiwaSavage, @mreazi, @KidaKingin, @eocrossover & @harmonize_tz for blessing this with their voices & pen.”

Reacting to his tweet, Nigerians trooped under the post to point out Wizkid’s omission. While some applauded Reekado for omitting Wizkid due to the latter’s harsh remarks during the #EndSARS protests, others chided him for being too petty.

See tweets below: