Nigerian singer, Morachi Sets Social Media On Fire With Eggplant Photo

Nigerian musician, Morachi, who crossed over to 2019 with the Eggplant showing trend, has set social media on fire as he stripped down to his briefs to show off his most prized possession.

The ‘Hapuya’ singer and self-acclaimed sexiest man alive shared the photo via his Instagram page, and as usual, he was partly unclad.

Morachi captioned the photo:

“you are not intimidating…They re intimidated. There’s a big difference 🥬🥒 #TheMoHulk #SexiestManAlive #summerbody”

Perhaps, he was inspired by celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, who broke the internet with her nude photos recently on her Instagram page in a bid to promote her skin line.

These days, it appears celebrities can do anything just to trend.

See full photo below: