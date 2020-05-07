Nigerian music producer, Clarence Peters, others granted bail

Popular Nigerian music video director Clarence Peters, who was detained by the Lagos State Police Command over the death of a video vixen, Kodak, has been granted bail.

The music producer was on Sunday arrested and detained by the police after the video vixen, Kodak reportedly died of electrocution while charging her phone in his apartment in Omole Estate, Lagos State.

According to the police, everyone present at the music director’s house when the unfortunate incident happened were also invited for questioning.

However, the Lagos State Police Spokesman, Bala Elkana, while confirming the development, told DAILY POST that Clarence and others who were detained over the death of the video vixen were released on Wednesday pending the outcome of the investigation.

“They were granted bail while the investigation is ongoing.

“Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation as soon as it is concluded,” he added.