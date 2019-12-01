Namibia: Incumbent President Geingob wins re-election

Namibia’s incumbent President Hage Geingob has been declared winner of last month’s presidential election.

The electoral commission of Namibia said on Saturday that Geingob retained power, winning the election with 56.3% of the vote.

His closest rival, a fellow SWAPO party member Panduleni Itula who ran as independent came second with 29.4%.

In third place was the leader of the official opposition party, McHenry Venaani who secured 5.3% of the votes.

Despite his victory there was a drop in his support base. Geingob secured 87% of votes in the 2014 election.

Some of his rivals have claimed the poll was fraudulent but some election observer groups like the commonwealth said the poll was competitive, orderly and peaceful.

Issuing the group’s preliminary statement in Windhoek, the Chair of the Observer Group, former Attorney General of Zambia Musa Mwenye, said: “We observed that the processing of voters remains slow, thereby resulting in an arduous polling experience for many voters, with lengthy queues and voting extending well beyond close of polls.

“All voters who were still in the queue at close of polls at 9pm were allowed to vote, in accordance with the law.”

Thankful after victory

On Twitter Geingog said “I wish to thank Namibians for re-electing me as their President.

I am humbled and commit to serve the Namibian nation with more passion and utmost dedication, to bring tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens. I have heard you.”

Geingob now has a major task of addressing the challenges confronting the Namibian economy.

Namibia’s economy has been marred by a drought that has impacting its agricultural sector, affecting exports.

He also needs to address the issue of youth unemployment.

