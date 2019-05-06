Namibia declares national state of emergency over drought

The Namibian government has declared a national state of emergency with respect to a drought that has hit several areas in the southern African nation.

A statement from the presidency attributed to the president Hage Geingob said: “the State of Emergency exists on account of the natural disaster of drought in all regions of the Republic of Namibia.”

“Offices, Ministries and Agencies and all other stakeholders will be mobilized to ensure that the necessary assistance is rolled out to affected communities,” the statement added.

