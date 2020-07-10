Naira Marley Signs New Artiste To His Record Label (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has signed a new artiste, Emo Grae to his record label.

Naira Marley took to his official Instagram page to make the announcement to his fans.



Sharing a photo of himself and his new artiste together, he asked his fans to help him welcome the new talent to his record label. He urged them to stay tuned because Emo Grae is going to release amazing music.

Naira Marley also revealed that the artiste has a new song that will be released.

Naira Marley wrote: “Marlians Help me welcome my broski @emo_grae to #MarlianMusic. #Signed. He is dropping a fire jam 12midnight. He is your fav[ourite] artist and you don’t even know that yet..save his name in [yo]ur note 📝”

Meanwhile, the popular Nigerian Singer has also acquired his 5th home in Lekki.

The ‘As E Dey Go‘ crooner shared on his Instagram story a photo of his latest house while thanking the realtor that helped him in the acquisition process.

Naira Marley casually mentioned that this was the 5th house he owned in Lekki thanks to his realtor.

The singer posted the picture with a caption “@abu_abel_egbarin I have 5 houses in Lekki because of you… I love u.”

