Music Business Is Not Lucrative In Nigeria – Sasha p
Veteran Nigerian singer Sahsah P Has taken to Twitter to ask people’s opinions of a crucial issue in the Nigerian music industry.
The rapper turned fashion designer tweeted, ”Music in Nigeria is not a lucrative business….Discuss!”
Music in Nigeria is not a lucrative business….Discuss!
— Sasha P (@SashaPofficial) May 25, 2020
Many have since taken to her page to share their thoughts with one person writing;
”It is!!!!!! If you want to know more or venture into a successful one, HIRE ME”
Another person commented saying;
”The Music Business, in general, is highly lucrative but only when the artist delivers/participates on a global scale to a global audience … I think Coson started the problem.. Publishing in Nigeria is a scam”
Thoughts anyone?