Mali President condemns ethnic killings

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has condemned an ethnic attack in Central Mali, while meeting Malians in Switzerland on Monday.

Mali suffered another ethnic massacre on Sunday, 9 June.

At least 95 members of the Dogon community brutally lost their lives in a village in the Sangha district.

“At this moment, I have a thought for those who have fallen under murderous, unjust, cowardly bullets again in Dogon country,” said Ibrahim Boubcar Keita, Mali President

Mali is used to inter-ethnic clashes.

Members of the Fulani community are suspected of being the perpetrators of this massacre.

Violence between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has already killed hundreds of people since January, with the highest toll recorded during an attack in March where armed men killed more than 150 Fulanis.