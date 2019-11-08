KFC proposal: South Africans support couple’s wedding dream

South Africans have shown love to a newly engaged couple offering to support them have a wedding of their dreams.

It started after a video showing a man proposing to a woman at a KFC restaurant went viral on social media.

In the viral video the man was seen kneeling on the floor and presenting a ring to his partner over dinner at a KFC restaurant.

KFC South Africa then shared the video and asked for help in finding the couple.

The hashtag #KFCProposal has since been trending with ordinary South Africans helping to support the couple’s wedding.

Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser 😊 DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin’ Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love 😍❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

South African social media users have already donated everything needed to make this dream wedding possible.

I just spoke to Mr Kansi re his #KFCProposal. He’d like to have a small event to celebrate his wife but budget is tight. We need a venue, dress, suit, cake, and food. I can’t wait to MC this one. Can anyone else help us, please 🙏

cc @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/VoNLT5MqfW — Isiphosakho (@alphi_s) November 8, 2019

Some of the items donated for the wedding include food, outfits, entertainment and even a place for their honeymoon.

#KFCProposal Photography: @AustinMalema Traditional attire: @byLeo84 DJ: hopefully @Chymamusique and @DjCloneSA – my teachers! We have two chefs who are willing to do the labour for free We need a sponsor for the food https://t.co/gn8DoJzM6p — #SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) November 8, 2019

Many South Africans have been excited about the out-pour of love for the couple.

UPDATE: @JoeHuman and I went to go see our couple today and they are besides themselves. 🥰😍 This is a lot to process so they’ve asked for time to figure out their next moves. We’ll try to keep everyone posted with any developments #KFCProposal Thanks again @KFCSA ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8hVstYjXCT — Isiphosakho (@alphi_s) November 8, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com