Kenya: African Development Bank organizes Fashionomics Africa Masterclass in Nairobi

What: Fashionomics Africa Masterclass

When: 26 and 27 February 2020, 8.30am to 5pm

Where: 2nd Floor, Block B, Baraza Media Lab, Keystone Park, 95 Riverside Drive, Nairobi

The Gender, Women and Civil Society Department of the African Development Bank is pleased to invite interested parties to a two-day Masterclass of its flagship Fashionomics Africa initiative.

The class will engage local creative entrepreneurs operating in the textile, apparel and accessories industry to equip them with the know-how to establish successful fashion brands – from concept to execution.

The sessions will focus on business and financial acumen, access to finance, branding, marketing and networking, in addition to providing a greater understanding of the challenges and opportunities African fashion entrepreneurs encounter.

This masterclass is part of the Fashionomics Africa initiative, through which the African Development Bank intends to attract foreign direct investment in the African textile, apparel and accessories industry and support the growth of micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

Please click here to confirm your attendance at the Fashionomics Africa Masterclass in Nairobi by 20 February. Limited spaces available.

Email Emanuela Gregorio: (e.gregorio@afdb.org), Bintou Sadio Diallo: (b.diallo@afdb.org) or Fashionomics Africa: (info@fashionomicsafrica.org) for further information.

In order to make this Masterclass as interactive as possible, we kindly request you to bring your own laptop. A WiFi code will be communicated to you on site.