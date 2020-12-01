Ivorian guitarist releases song to support Ghana’s Village of Hope

– Advertisement –





Ivorian guitarist, jazz artist and songwriter, Constant Boty has launched ‘Time To Care Project’, a musical initiative that would support children in an orphanage in the central part of Ghana.

At a ceremony in Accra on November 26, Boty released the song aimed at raising funds to purchase equipment for the orphanage’s health facility, the Hope Christian Hospital.

With support from London-based Russian/Polish jazz vocalist, Tamara Raven, and the children of Village of Hope, the Ivorian musician produced Time to Care, with its lyrics, written by a young poet, Dzidzo Johnson, an alumna of Hope Christian Academy, a school run by the orphanage.

The group of 12 children from the Village of Hope orphanage rehearsed with Constant Boty and recorded the backing vocals for Time to Care project.

[embedded content]

Constant Boty has played with several award-winning and top musicians across the globe, produced highly acclaimed compositions, created albums of high quality, and educated many people all over the world about music.

Boty is giving all the proceeds of the song to the Village of Hope to support the Hope Christian Hospital, a health facility run by the orphanage which is in need of equipment for its newly constructed paediatric unit.

Equipping the facility with needed medical tools according to managers of the hospital will help to care for abandoned infants, sick toddlers and preterm babies.

The Hope Christian Hospital is a health facility located in Gomoa-Fetteh, a rural community, serving tens of thousands of people.

Boty is delighted to be supporting such a noble project and encourages people to also join in supporting by donating to the orphanage.

“Music comes to me by divine means so I am just striving to give back the divine in myself to the divine in all,“ Boty said.

Source: Africafeeds.com

