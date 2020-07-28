What: Conference on Innovative Financing Mechanisms for Doing Business with Africa Who: Confederation of Indian Industry, Ministry of External Affairs, India, African Development Bank, Absa Group Limited, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, Canara Bank (Tanzania) Limited, Export-Import Bank of India When: Thursday, 30 July 2020, 7 am to 12.30 pm GMT Where: Virtual – Click here to register

The conference will feature business-to-business discussions and an exclusive online exhibition to showcase various companies in India and Africa. There will be three sessions on (i) enhancing India-Africa development cooperation, (ii) financing options for Africa’s sustainable growth and (iii) addressing the challenges of financing in Africa.

The event aims to showcase the current framework of project financing in Africa, as well as other types of financing options and new ideas for funding, including trilateral partnerships.

Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala, Acting Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank, will deliver the keynote speech on the relationship between India and Africa and ways in which Indian entities and the Bank can work together. Takashi Hanajiri, Head of the Bank’s Asia External Representation Office, will also be among the speakers.

