Google map now has Nigerian local accent feature

Technology giant, Google on Wednesday launched a local accent voice service on its map product.

Nigerian commuters can now hear travel advice in a local voice on Google Maps under the new features.

Unveiled in capital Lagos, the local accent voice feature will also be available on Google Assistant.

Google says the aim is to attract more users in Africa.

Ramesh Nagarajan, Google’s director of product management said at the event that “There are 10 million (motorcycles) in Nigeria, it’s hugely popular. We’re going market by market based on popularity.”

Google partnered with local startup Road Preppers Technologies Ltd to gather data on the different routes available.

The new feature will tell users the best options available based on traffic, weather and road conditions.

Jeff Albertson, a Google senior product manager who worked on the development revealed that “What we’re really hoping is for people who might be making a trip to an unfamiliar town, maybe a journey they don’t usually take, to be able to discover the info they need to make that journey.”

Google is now now offering transport features from detailed maps to motorcycle ride-hailing services.

The company says features for motorcycle directions are expected to be available in Benin, Ghana, Rwanda, Togo and Uganda this month.

Google continues to expand its operations in Africa with unique services in Kenya and Nigeria.

Source: Africafeeds.com