Ghanaian lecturers interdicted over BBC ‘sex for grades’ exposé

Two Ghanaian lecturers at the country’s top university have been interdicted after they were implicated in a BBC documentary on sexual harassment.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo of the Political Science Department and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor a lecturer at the Department of Teacher Education of the School of Education and Leadership all at the University of Ghana were implicated in the documentary.

They were filmed allegedly making sexual advances towards some women who posed as students.

A statement from the University said it ”has taken a decision to interdict Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, the two lecturers featured in the documentary to allow for further investigations into the matter.

“In line with University regulations, the two will be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with further investigations into the BBC documentary.”

One of the lecturers, Professor Gyampo has already threatened to sue the BBC over the video.

He has denied asking students for sex in return for grades.

The BBC’s Africa Eye secret footage also implicated lecturers at the University of Lagos in Nigeria.

One of the lecturers implicated in Nigeria, Boniface Igbeneghu, who is also a pastor has been suspended by his church.

His university has also suspended him following the exposé.

