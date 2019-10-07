Ghana: Students march to demand legal education reforms

Hundreds of law students in Ghana on Monday staged a street protest in the capital Accra to demand reforms in legal education.

The students want access to legal education widened in Ghana.

It follows series of mass failures both for those seeking to enter the Ghana law school and those wishing to be called to the bar.

Dubbed #OpenUpLegalEducation it is part of series of efforts being made by Ghanaians to push for reforms in legal education system of Ghana.

A spokesperson for the group, Nii Senpe Adokwei Cudjoe told local media CITI FM that “We are on a demonstration to press home our demands, which over the years, have fallen on deaf ears.

Our call for total reforms is based on the fact that we believe law students who have an LLB certificate should be allowed to have access to the professional law course.

We are very concerned about the failure rate. We believe the failure is not genuine. At the School of Law too, we are concerned about the growing failure rate”.

Mass failure

The Ghana School of Law this month recorded mass examination failure after candidates sat for it’s entrance exams.

Out of nearly 1,820 prospective students, only 128 reportedly passed the entrance examination, according to local media reporting.

A notice from the school showed that more than 90 percent of those who sat for the entrance exam failed to secure admission.

That is coming only months after more than half of the candidates that sat for the Bar exams failed as well.

It appears it is no longer rare but a yearly routine for students aspiring to become lawyers to fail on a large scale.

The protesters are hoping their demonstration will force authorities to change the current situation.

