What: Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series: Episode 2 Who: Gender, Women & Civil Society (AHGC) Department in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) When: Thursday, 3 September 2020: 10.00 -12.00 noon (GMT) Where: Online – Zoom, Sign in on Fashionomics Africa, Click HERE. Registration is free

The Gender, Women and Civil Society Department of the African Development Bank Group in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme, will hold the second episode of the Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series on Thursday, 3 September 2020.

The webinar themed: What does the Covid-19 disruption mean for the sustainability aspirations of players in Africa’s textile value chains? Moving towards a more sustainable and inclusive fashion industry on the continent, will focus on how to build more resilient value chains going forward.

Panelists will discuss how “Fashionpreneurs” and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in Africa can build more sustainable and resilient textile value chains in a (post-) COVID-19 era through innovative business models that will keep garments in use longer, use renewable materials and recycle old clothes into new products. The line-up includes fashion entrepreneurs, industry experts and business insiders.

The session will guide participants on how lessons from the current crisis can be used to address social and environmental problems in textile and fashion value chains; why sustainability should be on top of the agenda for businesses; what inspiration fashion entrepreneurs can stir in others across Africa; and discuss the future of the industry and the role of digitization in reducing environmental and social hazards.

For more information on Fashionomics Africa and to sign up for the webinar, click HERE.