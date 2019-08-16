Fans react to DJ Cuppy’s new song ”Gelato”

<!– DJ Cuppy – Gelato – featuring Zlatan Ibile –>

DJ Cuppy released a new single with Zlatan titled ”Gelato” and the song dropped yesterday.

Fans have different reactions to the new song, some think it’s trash and others think only Zlatan did well on the track.

The disc jockey has always gotten it hot from Nigerians, due to her father’s wealth. She’s been advised severally to stop attempting to make money when her dad already has it all.

Check out some reactions here.

Now we know what song @Zlatan_Ibile was recording here 😂😂😂😂. From this video I knew it was going to be a Jam🔥. #GELATO pic.twitter.com/zcUPYdSvXE — Collins (@Scottiethepope) August 16, 2019

Cuppy Ft Zlantan – #Gelato Song has leaked & it’s all over the internet. I just feel I should upload it for those who’s yet to listen to it. Anyways, the song ain’t bad. Zlantan killed it. Cuppy also played her part perfectly. I rate the song 7/10. So, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/F7Rys3fl4C — Edward .E. Onoriode (@Edward_Onoriode) August 16, 2019

The way Zlatan said “who’s your daddy” in #GELATO and Cuppy proudly shouted “Otedola,” is the way my kids are going to be shouting my name pere. This money must be made. — The Amazon Plug 🔌 (@OG___Michael) August 16, 2019

We seriously have big problems in Nigeria, very few people have sense. Apart from Buhari being our president… We have citizens that are not well. Dj Cuppy is one major problem we have #GELATO is a disease that needs 2b eradicated. & Zlatan, needs Serious Exorcism. pic.twitter.com/FEQItA4pl7 — Black AbrahamLincolN (@Darksaint_911) August 16, 2019

Dear friend, relax na money wey dey promise me I promise you. And e be like sey the person wey promise me na promise they promise am too. So just tell the person wey you promise make e chill. 👍 #Zlatan #GELATO pic.twitter.com/BLleRZa9sx — ADETOLA (@ADETEE_) August 16, 2019

Me listening to #GELATO by Zlatan and DJ Cuppy. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6XtSDJVCSN — King 👑 Legacyfied 🇳🇬 🇬🇧❁ (@KingLegacyfied) August 16, 2019

Zlatan Ibile know say the song na trash #GELATO but cuppy said the song is so blown 😂😂😂

The song go come out in APK format instead of mp3 😅 pic.twitter.com/LnGamAsdoe — Desmond chukwuji (@DesmondChukwuji) August 16, 2019

Zlatan Ibile know say the song na trash #GELATO but cuppy said the song is so blown 😂😂😂

The song go come out in APK format instead of mp3 😅 pic.twitter.com/LnGamAsdoe — Desmond chukwuji (@DesmondChukwuji) August 16, 2019

Why is Coldstone, Pinkberry or any other Ice Cream place not cashing in on the #GELATO movement for a limited time period? pic.twitter.com/JKKathwKZN — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@FOnyeoziri) August 16, 2019

Loading…

Share this:

Related