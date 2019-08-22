You are here
Ex-Ghanaian footballer Junior Agogo dies aged 40

Tributes have been pouring in for the former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo.  He reportedly died in London on Thursday aged 40.

Agogo is reported to have died after battling stroke for several years.

He suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with his speech afterwards. He said in a BBC Four documentary in 2017 that he felt anxious about his language.

Agogo began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, played 27 times for his country and scored 12 goals.

He also played for Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers.

Agogo finished his career at Hibernian in 2012 having also had spells in the United States, Cyprus and Egypt.

He is fondly remembered for his sterling performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup.

Tributes

Tributes have been pouring in from the sports fraternity including his ex-teammates, football administrators and fans.

