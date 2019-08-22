Ex-Ghanaian footballer Junior Agogo dies aged 40

Tributes have been pouring in for the former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo. He reportedly died in London on Thursday aged 40.

Agogo is reported to have died after battling stroke for several years.

He suffered a stroke in 2015 and struggled with his speech afterwards. He said in a BBC Four documentary in 2017 that he felt anxious about his language.

Agogo began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, played 27 times for his country and scored 12 goals.

He also played for Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers.

Rest in peace, Junior ❤️

#NFFC are saddened to learn that former striker Junior Agogo has passed away. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Junior’s family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/0t8wlpnEW1 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 22, 2019

Agogo finished his career at Hibernian in 2012 having also had spells in the United States, Cyprus and Egypt.

He is fondly remembered for his sterling performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup.

The Ghana Football Association is saddened by news of the sudden demise of ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo. On behalf of the Ghanaian football fraternity, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our Black Star, Junior Agogo. May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/cRgskOyuC3 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) August 22, 2019

Tributes

Tributes have been pouring in from the sports fraternity including his ex-teammates, football administrators and fans.

So is this how People who serve the country are treated after all the have done. It will be very pointless to hear any Official say we will take care of his family. But God knows best Junior Agogo rest in peace #RIPAgogo pic.twitter.com/LLXJZ5fpUl — Nana Kyerematen (@mr_kyerematen) August 22, 2019

Manuel Junior Agogo, gone but never forgotten.

Thanks for the CAN 2008 memories. Always in our hearts. #RIPAgogo pic.twitter.com/nSoQuap3yo — ManUtdGhana_🇬🇭🔴⚪️⚫️ (@ManUtdGhana_) August 22, 2019

In the stands, market places, streets, campuses, lorry stations and everywhere else, the nation screamed ..Agogo, Agogo, Junior Agogo in 2008. If only that could bring him back now. 😭 pic.twitter.com/8mTMy7G0wI — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) August 22, 2019

