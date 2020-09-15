Edo 2020: Nigerians Speak on Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu’s Political Debate

Posted by Nwa Diokpa African News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Uncategorized

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Edo state gears up to vote for a new governor in a few days, Nigerians have taken to the social media to discuss the just concluded gubernatorial debate held on Sunday.

The gubernatorial debate was between the two major contenders, Governor Obaseki of the PDP and Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

The debate revealed lots of issues as Pastor Ize-Iyamu stated that Governor Obaseki always boast of helping former governor Adams Oshiomhole financially but he only assisted him with one hundred thousand naira.

Also, Governor Obaseki disclosed that the administration of Oshiomhole was characterized with too much borrowing and it is affecting his administration.

However, the debate got many talking as many used it to appraise the aspirants.

African Examiner captures some of their views below:

How much is 1Milli? @Losaedos writes: “Governor Obaseki: How do you intend to raise in this post Covid period over 500B Naira in your first year to push your Simple Agenda? Pastor Mallam Ize-Iyamu: I’m very optimistic Covid or no Covid revenue will improve. But sir how? that’s how we got Buhari.”

Athletic singer@ImoloameRhema writes: “It’s quite evident that Pastor Ize-iyamu has nothing to offer the good people of Edo state…. Governor Obaseki is our man. And its quite evident from the debate this evening. 4 + 4.”

Nejeeb Bello Oyarese@NejeebBello writes: “I prefer Governor Obaseki to Pastor Ize-Iyamu, but if he loses his re-election bid, I won’t feel pity for him. He didn’t perform excellently in his first term. Whether the cause was Oshiomhole or not, he didn’t show Edo people sample of the continuity they should be fighting.”

Covenant Buhari@CovenantBuhari writes: “Pastor Ize-Iyamu swept Obaseki flat and lashed him very well in the #Edoguber debate. Edo State is about to witness a turn around. Let us say bye bye to three credits Governor without English and Maths.”

Osynachi@osynachi_1 writes: “Nawao!!! Seeing the same scripts used in a recent campaign by APC to Ize-Iyamu shows you guys have NOTHING to offer. Deceit was all over your pastor.”

Yousaseef (Abu Abubakar @yousaseef6435) writes: “It was a debate but Pastor Ize-Iyamu left the questions asked him nd started attacking Obaseki. Edo people should choose wisely and vote for Obaseki. Namaste.”

Ojo Opeoluwa KeacNg@Siropey writes: “Obaseki is eloquent and spitting some plans like Fashola used to do. Edo people on this app, please kindly tell us more about him and his vision and why he deserve 2nd term as per people on ground. As per Pastor Ize-Iyamu, I am coming…..Coughs.”

‘Fisayo Soyombo@fisayosoyombo writes: “Oshiomhole must be so irritated to watch PDP so generously use his face and voice from 2016 electioneering to sell Obaseki despite now supporting APC’s Ize-Iyamu. Campaign masterstroke from the PDP! Only that after election now, sense go enter voicemail.”

Premier@SodiqTade writes: “So Oshiomhole borrowed money to pay salaries. Apparently, Oshiomhole left a sinking State for Obaseki. This reminds me of the architect of modern Osun. Lmaooo”

Premier@SodiqTade wrote: “Oshiomole won’t be happy with Ize Iyamu tonight. Total flop.”

