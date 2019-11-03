DR Congo: Journalist killed over Ebola reportage

The army in the Democratic Republic of Congo has said that a Congolese journalist has been killed at his home over his reportage on the deadly Ebola virus.

The unidentified attackers, according to the army raided Papy Mumbere Mahamba’s home in Lwebma, in the north-eastern province of Ituri, killing him.

His wife was also wounded in the attack with his house set ablaze.

The journalist is well known for his reporting on and the creating of awareness about the Ebola virus in DR Congo.

According to local reporting, Mr Mahamba had just hosted an Ebola awareness programme on a community radio station when the attack took place.

AFP news reported on the incident saying Jacques Kamwina, a journalist at Radio Lwemba, the local radio station where Mahamba worked, said he was stabbed to death.

In the past health workers helping to contain the spread of the disease are often targeted in attacks.

Officials in DR Congo say the country’s year-long Ebola outbreak has led to the death of at least 2,000.

According to government data the number of confirmed and probable cases has also hit a milestone of more than 3,000.

The worst epidemic was recorded between 2013-2016 in West Africa. More than 11,300 people died then out of 28,000 who were infected.

Source: Africafeeds.com