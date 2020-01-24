Cycling: Tropical Amissa Bongo tour kicks off

Consistent and steam gaining, the 2020 edition of the Tropical Amissa Bongo cycling tour is already making headlines since the kick off on January 20th.

The first lap from Bitam to Ebolowa was won by Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion on Tuesday

Algerian cyclist Youcef Reguigui was ranked second in the second stage after pedalling for 120 km between Bitam and Oyem.

190 km. from Lambaréné to Mouila. Cameroonian Kamzong Abessolo makes history as the first Central African cyclist to win a stage at the Tropical Amissa Bongo.

He led the whole race in a breakaway with three other riders including a Burkinabe ( Nikiema Abdoulaziz), a Moroccan ( Sabbahi Rl Houcaine) and the Rwandan Joseph Areruya. After a sprint at the end, it took the photo Finish to separate the Cameroonian and the Rwandan.

Today Friday January 24 will cover the lap between Lambaréné and Kango, followed by the Port Gentil circuit on Saturday before the final lap to Libreville on Sunday January 26.

Top rated games coming your way this weekend on the continent as the final sprint of the inter club competitions will produce candidates for the knock out rounds in the CAF competitions 2020.

The champions league teams will pour it all to join TP Mazembe and Mamelodi Sundowns, the only two to have qualified from the group stages.

In the Confederation cup competition only Egyptian side Pyramids fc have secured qualification to the knock out stage and that only means more action from some of the games

And also we will be having some interesting games in the Congolese topflight this weekend. It is the last day of play in the championship as Otyo Oyo fc will be crowned champions.

We go to South Africa where the premiere league enters day 20 this weekend

On Monday we will be bringing you updates from Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Zimbabwe and all that will make news in football here in Congo this weekend on football planet.