Cardi B Spotted Dancing to Davido’s “Fall” on her way to Nigeria, Remixes the Song

Reports have been established that Nigerian artist, Davido is set to drop a remix of his hit song “Fall” which will also see American female rapper Cardi B on it.

On December 4, 2019, American superstar was on a plane to Nigeria where she is scheduled to perform at Eko Hotels and Suites on December 7, 2019.

While in transit, a video was recorded of the Grammy Award-winning rapper dancing to Davido’s ‘Fall.’

The only difference is that, Cardi has a verse on the song. She was grinding and whining to the song as pleasure was in the air.





Davido recently released his sophomore album, A Good Time and ‘Fall,’ a 2017 single made it in the album. You might remember that the song was successful on the Billboard Urban Radio Charts.

You can watch the video of Cardi B dancing to “Fall” below