At least nine killed in fuel tanker explosion in Uganda

A fuel tanker explosion on Sunday has killed at least nine people, with several others reportedly unaccounted for.

Local media reported that the incident occurred in Kyambura trading centre, Rubirizi District, in western Uganda.

A local official Harriet Nabukenya told Daily Monitor that the driver of the fuel truck lost control and rammed into two commuter taxis parked on the roadside.

The collision resulted in the explosion with about 40 retail and wholesale shops being burnt.

Many residents and traders have reported of losing all their goods and property in the explosion.

Kyambura town is home to about 2,000 people. Officials are still looking out for those reported missing.

Barely a week ago, over 80 people died in another east African country, Tanzania following a fuel tanker explosion.

During that incident residents were trying to siphon fuel from the vehicle, which had overturned when the blast happened.

