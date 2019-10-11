Abiy Ahmed says his Nobel Prize is ‘for Africa’

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed who has been named the winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has said the award is “for Ethiopia and the African continent.”

He said in statement shortly after the award was announced in Oslo on Friday that “I am humbled by the decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

My deepest gratitude to all committed and working for peace. This award is for Ethiopia and the African continent. We shall prosper in peace!”

Ahmed was awarded the Nobel for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation” within the East African sub-region.

100th winner

He becomes the 100th Nobel Peace Prize winner which is worth $900,000, to be awarded to him in Oslo in December.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister emerged winner out of a total of 301 candidates that were nominated for the prestigious award.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Ahmed “has been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.”

“The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is also meant to recognise all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions,” it added.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE:

Listen to the call between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Olav Njølstad, Secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, recorded shortly after the announcement of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.#NobelPrizehttps://t.co/kZ9rRXBzIw — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2019

The man Abiy Ahmed

Ahmed became prime minister in April 2018 after the then leader, Hailemariam Desalegn resigned in a surprising manner.

Shortly after taking over he introduced reforms to liberalize Ethiopia and build peaceful coexistence despite challenges.

Thousands of opposition activists or political prisoners were released allowing exiled dissidents to return home.

He also helped reach a peace deal with his neighbour Eritrea, bringing a two-decade long conflict to an end.

Congratulations

Ahmed has been congratulated by many including world leaders on his achievement.

The Chairperson of the @_AfricanUnion Commission @AUC_MoussaFaki Mahamat warmly congratulates the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of #Ethiopia Dr. @AbiyAhmedAli on being awarded the #Nobel Prize for #Peace 2019 by the Norwegian Nobel Committee @ https://t.co/34liGmY390 pic.twitter.com/jag7yHxj8G — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) October 11, 2019

Congratulations to my dear friend and brother Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2019! Your passion, dedication and boldness for building bridges of peace are outstanding. Africa is so proud of you. Well done! ⁦@AbiyAhmedAli⁩ 👍🏼🙌🏼💕 pic.twitter.com/a7XijzBECx — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 11, 2019

We congratulate Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed @AbiyAhmedAli upon his well-deserved Nobel Peace Prize. He’s a man of wisdom and a true peacemaker who brings kindness and goodwill to his people and the people of Africa. He’s a well-respected leader among UAE citizens. pic.twitter.com/ypJS39hT80 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 11, 2019

The 2019 #NobelPeacePrize has been awarded to our PM Dr Abiy Ahmed. Congratulations PM!You deserve it! Congrats our beloved Ethiopia! Congrats to all Ethiopians at home and abroad!Let’s recommit to join hands & work for Peace, Prosperity in Ethiopia,our region & Africa. — Sahle-Work Zewde (@SahleWorkZewde) October 11, 2019

@PMEthiopia I hereby join the rest of Africa and the world at large in celebrating with the great people of Ethiopia and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Award. The Government & People of Liberia extend warmest felicitations for this noble feat. pic.twitter.com/vbZqyfUuJK — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) October 11, 2019

I congratulate Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was today declared winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his remarkable work to end the 20-year conflict between Ethiopia & Eritrea. This recognition is a good sign for peace processes within countries and across borders in Africa. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 11, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com