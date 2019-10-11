You are here
Abiy Ahmed says his Nobel Prize is ‘for Africa’

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed who has been named the winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has said the award is “for Ethiopia and the African continent.”

He said in statement shortly after the award was announced in Oslo on Friday that “I am humbled by the decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

My deepest gratitude to all committed and working for peace. This award is for Ethiopia and the African continent. We shall prosper in peace!”

Ahmed was awarded the Nobel for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation” within the East African sub-region.

100th winner

He becomes the 100th Nobel Peace Prize winner which is worth $900,000, to be awarded to him in Oslo in December.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister emerged winner out of a total of 301 candidates that were nominated for the prestigious award.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Ahmed “has been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.”

“The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is also meant to recognise all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions,” it added.

The man Abiy Ahmed

Ahmed became prime minister in April 2018 after the then leader, Hailemariam Desalegn resigned in a surprising manner.

Shortly after taking over he introduced reforms to liberalize Ethiopia and build peaceful coexistence despite challenges.

Thousands of opposition activists or political prisoners were released allowing exiled dissidents to return home.

He also helped reach a peace deal with his neighbour Eritrea, bringing a two-decade long conflict to an end.

Congratulations

Ahmed has been congratulated by many including world leaders on his achievement.

