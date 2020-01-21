50yrs after civil war: Nigerians say ‘never again’

Eminent Nigerians converged on Lagos recently to celebrate 50 years of the end of the Nigeria Civil War at a conference, tagged: “Never Again.” TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

W

ednesday, January 15, marked 50 years of the end of the Nigeria Civil War fought between the Federal Government and the secessionist state of Biafra and which led to the death of about three million people.

Though leaders of the victorious side – Nigeria – declared a “no victors, no vanquished” stance at the end of the war, many easterners (the losers), still believe that the wounds of the war are yet to be healed. They predicate their belief on alleged marginalization by the Federal Government.

This, many say, is responsible for the continued agitation and clamour for the state of Biafra by some groups in the region.

But, worried over the consequence of the civil war and its effect on the nation, some stakeholders comprising principal actors in the 30-month strife, historians, elder statesmen and leaders of ethnic nationalities as well as groups, especially from the South-East and South-West zones, converged on Lagos last Monday to discuss the state of the nation and 50 years of the end of the civil war.

The stakeholders, who gathered under the aegis of “Never Again Conference” held at Muson Centre, Lagos, warned against acts capable of destroying the country and anything that could lead to another civil war in Nigeria.

The conference, which was organised by Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo Lagos in collaboration with some Civil Society Organisations, focused on a constructive discussion of factors that led to the first military coup in Nigeria in 1966 and the counter-coup, which led to the civil war (1967-1970).

Speakers at the conference including former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; professor of Political Economy, Prof. Pat Utomi; renowned historian, Prof. Banji Akintoye; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; professor of Biology, Prof. Anya.O. Anya and others unanimously canvassed for unity of the country.

They also implored Nigerians to see the war as a reference point for reconciliation and unity, while advising politicians to chart the path for peaceful co-existence among the people.

Gowon who addressed the conference through a recorded message, urged all Nigerians to avert another civil war in Nigeria. He added that the commitment of citizens to the country must be total and patriotic.

His words: “We must do all in our power as responsible leaders and citizens of this great country and nation to create enabling platforms to dialogue and proffer ideas on how we can live together in peace and harmony for the good of all Nigerians and the black race as a whole, thus ensuring political, economic, security and development of the country. I urge all Nigerians to ensure that we avert another civil war in Nigeria.”

Soyinka, on his part, said the nation’s political situation is dangerously similar to what led to the civil war, warning that the nation cannot afford to lose another 2.5 million people to another war.

“Any time that leadership, on whichever side, is about to repeat yet again the ultimate folly of sacrificing two and a half million lives on the altar of absolutes, any absolute, we should borrow that credo, paint them on prayer scrolls, flood the skies in their millions with kites and balloons on which those words are inscribed: African Lives Matter!” he said.

The Nobel Laureate, who was the keynote speaker at the conference, said no nation ever survived two civil wars, and therefore, there is a need to embrace unity in Nigeria.

He also pointed out that the nation’s political situation is unpalatable, saying humanity tends to forget lessons too soon and pursue the same course of action again and again, leading to the same consequences.

Soyinka used the occasion to hail the regional security outfit established by the six states of the South-West code-named “Operation Amotekun,” saying the decision of the governors from the region satisfied the yearnings of the people.

He called for the release of a detained activist and journalist, Mr. Agba Jalingo, noting that his continued incarceration is unjustifiable.

Prof. Utomi, who was the Chairman, Planning Committee of the conference, in his address, said inability to manage public conversation is a major challenge to nation building in Nigeria.

He said if the Nigerian civil war was fought today, there would be no Nigeria because the mood in the international community now accepts self-determination.

Prof. Anya, who was the chairman of the occasion, called on Nigerians to eschew violence as a nation and work collaboratively to make the country great.

The pioneer Chairman of Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), said: “Nigeria’s situation is not unique. Other countries have gone through same. We, as a country, must learn from other countries that have survived from the horrors of war.

“Germany fought a war and lost same as Japan. But 30 years after, Germany became one of the best economies in the world same as Japan until the advent of China. Losing does not make you a failure.

“We, as a country must eschew violence as it will not provide the answer to our current situation. There is a saying which goes like this: Those who live by the sword, die by the sword. This is a new year and a new opportunity for Nigeria to make things right once again.”

In his address, the co-chairman of the event, Prof. Akintoye said that the mood in Nigeria today is similar to the mood in the country months before the civil war.

The renowned historian and Second Republic member of the Senate, said to avoid impending danger, Nigeria must, without further delay, restructure, with the objective of giving the country a true and generally acceptable federal structure under which the present sections of Nigeria will be able to develop their resources for the conquest of poverty in their domains.

He also asserted that Nigeria would never again manage the affairs of the country in a way that will lead to war.

“We are already in crisis. If we, in sober deference to reality, find that we can no longer hold together as one entity, then let us together peacefully find a rational solution and let us never again plunge into any kind of war among us. It is subhuman to continue to suffer pain and brutalization without trying to get rid of it. And it is insanity to keep doing a thing the same way over and over and yet expect a different outcome,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, cautioned leaders to thread softly in other not to destroy the country.

“The reason why we are having many problems in Nigeria today is the perception that we haven’t learnt any lesson from the civil war and therefore the Never Again Conference is to draw our attention to the matter that actually concerns everybody.

“The point has been made in the conference and the point is yes, we have four regions and there was a civil war. Now, we have 36 states; do you think that we can survive a civil war under 36 states. What is just going to happen is dismemberment of this country and immeasurable pains and sufferings to millions of Nigerians. So, it makes sense for us to talk to each other and as we talk to each other, we learn lessons from the past.

“If what happened before the civil war is exactly what is going on today, and there is some trend by some people that they cannot be questioned over what they are doing to the rest of us, then we are simply following that path of destruction and that is not going to be good for Nigeria.”

Also speaking, a renowned musician, Onyeka Onwenu, who was one of panelists during the conference, lamented that 50 years after the civil war, the Igbo are still marginalised in Nigeria.

Her words: “I have tried with the little talent that God has given me to use it for the betterment of my society and my country. But if I were a Yoruba or Hausa woman, I would probably have had more patronage, more help and more support than I have gotten in my self-effort to raise this country up. But I am not asking anybody for anything.

“I am angry at Nigeria; I am angry at this government which seems to be letting us down. I am angry at us as a people. I am angry at my people, Ndigbo, because if they have refused you, why are you refusing yourself? Stop complaining and do it for yourself, we have always been able to do that.”

The Director-General, Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Yima Sen and former Political Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, who were part of the panelists, spoke on challenges facing Nigeria and stressed the need for restructuring of the country.

In his remarks, the President General, Ndigbo Lagos, Maj, General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd), said: “Every nation that desires never to repeat mistakes of the past must expose its generations to its history. To do otherwise is suicidal. For instance, military training is incomplete without military history.

“Therefore, every nation desirous of peace, justice, tranquility and its attendant development and prosperity must place emphasis on historical insight, learn to embark on a journey of genuine forgiveness, healing, justice and peace as these are the ingredients for national cohesion. Fifty years after the civil war, there is a need for national reflection that will herald a new chapter in our nation’s history.”

In the same vein, the Coordinator of Nzuko Umunna, Mr. Ngozi Joseph Odumuko, in his remark, said: “Many Nigerians believe, perhaps through their observations of the unfolding political and economic activities that the Igbo are yet to be fully reintegrated in the real sense of it 50 years after the civil war.

“We all can agree that it is time Nigeria became a true nation capable of fulfilling its potential as the giant of Africa blessed with diverse human and natural resources. This can only be achieved by reintegrating all ethnic nationalities by truly exhuming and implementing the deep intentions of the 3Rs agenda, which was hinged on rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration.”

President of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, Barr. Oladotun Hassan, said 50 years after the civil war, the ingredients and what necessitated the war, which are corruption, hatred and nepotism, are still much present in Nigeria today, adding that Nigerians till date, is yet to enjoy dividends of democracy.

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…