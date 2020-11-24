15 African countries hit with Trump’s new immigration rule

– Advertisement –





15 African countries have been hit with latest travel restrictions imposed by outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The new rule for foreign travellers means citizens of the 15 African countries will have to post bonds of up to $15,000 to visit the US.

According to a new temporary travel rule which comes into effect on December 24 the six-month pilot program targets visitor and business visas.

The policy is meant to act as a deterrence to those who overstay their visas, the US state department said.

The visa bond rule targets countries whose nationals had an “overstay rate” of 10% or higher in 2019 and will now be required to pay a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000.

The African countries affected are: Angola, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, , the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde, Burundi.

President Donald Trump lost this month’s re-election bid earlier and during his presidency has always made restricting immigration a central part of his tenure.

President-elect Joe Biden, Democrat, has pledged to reverse many of those immigration policies but could take months and years to reverse.

Source: Africafeeds.com