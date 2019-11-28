126 Africans in the diaspora take up Ghanaian citizenship

Ghana has approved the applications of one hundred and twenty six (126) members of the African-American Diaspora Community to become Ghanaian citizens by registration.

Section 10 of Ghana’s citizenship Act (2000) Act 591 makes provisions for other nationals to gain Ghanaian citizenship after meeting some conditions.

The Ministry of the Interior based on the aforementioned Statute and after much scrutiny, recommended approval of the applications for citizenship.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo approved the applications this month.

Speaking at a ceremony to confirm the citizenship of the applicants he said the move was part of activities “commemorating the year of return, the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the Commonwealth of Virginia which was later to become part of the United States of America”.

“Your decision to take up Ghanaian citizenship means you have agreed to respect and abide by the laws of Ghana and live in accordance with the tenets of Ghana’s constitution.

You have the responsibility of preserving and promoting the image of a country who’s reputation amongst the comity of nations is today high” President Akufo-Addo noted.

Rabbi Kohain who spoke on behalf of the Diaspora Coalition said the entire group is overwhelmed by the honour.

He also gave the assurance that they will contribute positively towards the growth of the country.

Ghana was the major transit point for transport of Africans to America and other places beyond the Atlantic Ocean to serve as slaves.

Several Africans in the Diaspora have been visiting Ghana this year to retrace their roots and reconnect with Africa.

Source: Africafeeds.com