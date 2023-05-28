Slave Route Challenge returns to Cape Town

Suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic, the Slave Route Challenge returned to the streets of South Africa’s Cape Town this Sunday.

The event takes a unique approach to keeping historical memories alive by running along the route where slaves were once traded.

Participants pass through heritage sites such as the Whipping Post where slaves were punished, the Hurling Pump where they drew water for their masters, and the castle where they were imprisoned and tortured.

Organisers claim the event provides a powerful experience to participants connecting them to the past and providing a deeper understanding of the present.

Sourced from Africanews