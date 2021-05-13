Yemi Alade’s team dazzles on The Voice Nigeria

By Daniels Ekugo

Yemi Alade’s team gave music lovers several exciting moments on the latest episode of The Voice Nigeria, which aired over the weekend.

The leading international competition has finally entered the knockout stages, with an all-new episode scheduled to air this coming weekend on Airtel TV.

The previous episode of the competition marked the end of the blind auditions, with each coach selecting 6 talents to be on their team for the next stage, the Knockouts, where only three members from each team will make it to the battle rounds.

Performing first on the Knockout episode was Yemi Alade’s team, with each talent showcasing their singing prowess after being groomed and trained thoroughly by the megastar.

The first contestant on the team, Toeseen, delivered a full-hearted rendition of Rihanna’s global hit ‘What Now’, and was showered with praises from the coaches. However, she was sent to the ‘danger zone, where her fate would later be decided at the end of the episode.

Next contestant, Loven, performed Wande Coal’s ‘Again’, giving the song an original twist to it as he did a freestyle on the second verse. While his performance was enjoyable for the most part, he was also sent to the danger zone by Yemi Alade.

Gracing the stage as the third performer, Vanilla delivered a spine-chilling performance of David Guetta’s ‘Titanium’, featuring Australian songstress, Sia. Her energizing vocals earned her overwhelming positive reviews from the coaches, with all four commending her for personalizing the song and bringing life to it. She was momentarily selected by Yemi for the battle rounds.

Ewaoluwa performed ‘Dangerous’ by Ariana Grande but like other contestants before her, was sent to the danger zone. Tim Ayo performed ‘Love Riddim’, the pop hit by Nigerian-American singer and actor, Rotimi but was also sent to the danger zone.

The last performer for the night, Kitay, delivered an astounding rendition of Kizz Daniel’s 2016 smash hit ‘Laye’, sending all coaches into a frenzy. For his exhilarating performance, he was selected for the battle round.

At the end of the episode, Yemi Alade had to pick just one talent from those sent to the danger zone for the battle round. She ultimately picked Toeseen, and the other talents were sent home.

Episode 8, which will feature Team Falz is scheduled to air on Saturday, May 15th, and will also be available on Sunday on Airtel TV by8PM. The new episode can also be watched on-demand from 9 pm on Sunday after the live broadcast to enable fans to watch at any time if they missed the live broadcast.

