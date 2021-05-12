VIDEO: Chidinma preaches at beer parlour — days after dumping secular music

Chidinma Ekile, Nigerian singer, has made good her promise to propagate the gospel after she dumped secular music. The 30-year-old m…

Chidinma Ekile, Nigerian singer, has made good her promise

to propagate the gospel after she dumped secular music.

The 30-year-old musician took to her Instagram page to share

a video of herself participating in what she described as “street evangelism”

at a beer parlour.

“The other day during our street evangelism,” she wrote in a

short post accompanying the video clip on Tuesday.

In the footage, the ‘Kedike’ crooner is seen addressing

three men sitting over bottles of alcoholic drinks about the benefits of having

Jesus Christ in their lives.

Citing herself as an example, the singer said giving one’s

life to God comes with peace.

“I know the kind of joy that I’m enjoying at the moment. I’m

at peace and I wouldn’t mind if you also take the same decision,” she said.

The musician thereafter prayed for the three men after her

teaching while encouraging them to ponder on the message when they get home.

Watch the video below:

Recall that the singer recently announced herself as a “crusader of

Jesus Christ” with ‘Jehovah Overdo’, a gospel-inclined track, on the occasion

of her 30th birthday.

Ekile had also revealed that she decided to opt for gospel

music because “the devil has been winning too long.”

“I had an opportunity to spend time with him (God), it’s a

rare privilege to spend time with him and he told me a lot of things and he

said, he has been waiting for me,” she had said.

“So, right now is the

time to work for my father. He is the one who has called me I did not bring

myself here. As a matter of fact, I did not want to be here but I’m going into

ministry in full force.

“So, most of you might not understand my ways because you

don’t know where I’m coming from, and that is because a lot of time has been

wasted.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music