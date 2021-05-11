Victor AD speaks on rumours of alleged song theft by Davido
Singer, Victor AD, has cleared the air on a controversy brewing on Twitter about Davido allegedly stealing the song, Jowo, from him. …
Singer, Victor AD, has cleared the air on a controversy
brewing on Twitter about Davido allegedly stealing the song, Jowo, from him.
A tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging site claiming that
Victor AD granted an interview where he revealed Davido stole the song.
The tweet read, “Victor AD just confirmed Davido stole his
record ‘Jowo’. According to him, OBO heard d song after they recorded ‘Tire
You’. He was surprised to see d song on ABT without him/his mgt consent. He
said Davido blocked him on Socials & threatened to ruin him. This
wickedness.”(sic)
Shortly after the tweet was posted, a debate sparked on
social media and people took to their accounts to air their opinion.
A Twitter user, Tsmith, via the handle @Timmyblinkx,
tweeted, “I said it, why is Davido using people’s glory to shine, any of his
hit songs are always written by someone. Make Davido just rest abeg. Quit;
there is no shame in that.”(sic)
Aligning with Tsmith’s opinion, Mami Nelowie, with her
handle @Afroladies_ , wrote,” Himself sabi no talent there, E rise on others
talents. See what Tekno became after associating with him. E is using ppl &
all the glory is 4him.”(sic)
Amidst the debate, the Fem singer simply tweeted, “I’ll keep
being a great person … We move no be for everybody.”
Putting an end to the rumour, Victor AD denied the claims
via his Twitter handle. The singer wrote, “Omo, no be me write JOWO for
@davido. I don’t know where all this is coming from. Make una let baba
celebrate him 10yrs in peace #olofofo.”(sic)
This speculation is making rounds the same week Davido is
celebrating his decade-long career.
Accolades and congratulatory messages have been pouring in
from the multiple award-winning singer’s fans while only a select few of his
colleagues in the entertainment industry congratulated him.
Noting this disparity, a Twitter user wrote, “Most praises Davido
got for his 10 years anniversary came from his fans… his colleagues out there
acting all blind and shii”(sic)
Agreeing with the tweet, Davido tweeted in affirmation, “Nah
today? Lol.” (sic)