You are here
Africa 

Thousands protest in Sydney in support of Palestinians

Village Reporter ,

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Thousands march through Sydney in support of Palestinians over the deadly ongoing conflict with Israel. The protest was organised to mark Al-Nakba or the “catastrophe”, which commemorates the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the fighting during the creation of the Jewish state. The protest comes as deadly violence escalated across the West Bank amid a massive aerial bombardment in Gaza. Dozens have been killed, most of them Palestinians.

More about

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts:

Protest in Cape Town in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Thousands protest in Algiers to denounce legislative election plans
Israel: Ensure equal COVID-19 vaccine access to Palestinians – UN Independent experts 
Deep worry over ‘grim realities’ endured by Palestinians

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.