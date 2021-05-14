Startime releases new music titled ‘I TAYA’
He began his musical career at the young age of 16, originally from Ebonyi state born and brought up in Enugu state (042) his background influenced his music and growth.
He released his debut EP NEW GENERATIONon the 12th of June under the NON-STOP RECORDS imprint and is set to drop another EP before the end of 2021.His last release ‘Where we come from’ gained massive support.
‘I TAYA’ was produced by Grammy nominated producer ‘Benjamz’.
