Singer Timaya Celebrates Daughter As She Clocks One

Village Reporter ,

Nigerian music performer, Timaya, has celebrated his daughter, Maya as she clocks one on her birthday, Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The multiple award-winning artist took to his Instagram page to share photos of his beautiful daughter.

Hurray!!! My daughter MAYA is 1 today. MAY GOD bless u my angel . I ❤️ u so ooooo much baby. We party big tomorrow.😍😍😍“, wrote the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa.

Read Also: Eedris Abdulkareem Reignites Feud With Timaya

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Born To Win’ crooner was recently called out by Eedris Abdulkareem with whom he had a rift with following the latter’s criticism during an exclusive interview with Goldmyne TV in 2017 where he referred to Timaya as an ingrate who has forgotten his roots.

See Timaya’s post below:

The singer’s post

Sourced From Nigerian Music

