Singer D’banj Says He Is Born Again (Video)

Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, alias D’banj has declared that he is born again.

The veteran Nigerian artist made this declaration at a Christian concert in Abuja.

The superstar artist also recounted how God blessed him with two children after he lost his first child three years ago.

D’Banj also touched on the songs on his past albums that focus on God.

In his words:

“What I was trying to say is that I’m actually born again. And that is not all. When I said Jesus can conquer, I meant it. If anyone knows my story, in every one of my album, I always give honor to whom honor is due from Mobolowowon to Olorun maje”.

Watch the video HERE