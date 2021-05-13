Saudi authorities want overseas fans to attend Joshua vs Fury bout

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed on Thursday that the long-awaited clash between the fighter and his British rival Tyson Fury will take place in Saudi Arabia on 14 August.

A new stadium could be built for the occasion.

The two are set to contest all four world heavyweight titles in a long-awaited bout set to take place in either Riyadh or Jeddah.

Pandemic permitting, the Saudi authorities plan to allow international travelers, asserted Hearn, although the fight – slated for 14th August – has yet to be officially confirmed.

The two had signed a contract to fight for the right to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Joshua has 24 wins and one defeat from 25 professional fights but lost his three world titles in a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019 before eventually regaining them in a rematch.

Fury is unbeaten in 31 professional fights but hasn’t fought since beating Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

